EDMONTON -- Police are looking for the men who robbed five pharmacies between Dec. 16 and Jan. 16.

In three of the robberies, the robber had a gun.

In each case, he demanded drugs and cash before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Police have not said exactly how many men they are looking for, nor have they released any descriptions of the men, but they did release several surveillance photos of the people they believe are responsible for the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.