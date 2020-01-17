5 pharmacies robbed in Edmonton in last four weeks
Published Friday, January 17, 2020 3:56PM MST
Surveillance photos of men believed to be responsible for five pharmacy robberies. (Source: Edmonton police)
EDMONTON -- Police are looking for the men who robbed five pharmacies between Dec. 16 and Jan. 16.
In three of the robberies, the robber had a gun.
In each case, he demanded drugs and cash before leaving the scene in a vehicle.
Police have not said exactly how many men they are looking for, nor have they released any descriptions of the men, but they did release several surveillance photos of the people they believe are responsible for the robberies.
Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.