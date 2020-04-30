EDMONTON -- The mass murder that saw a lone gunman kill 22 people in Nova Scotia earlier this month hit a little closer to home for a woman now living in the small town of Redwater.

"I was scared, I was scared for my family, my friends,” said Ashley Chaffey, “Enfield was about 45 minutes away from where my Mom and Dad live in Lake Echo and so that's where it basically all ended."

Days later, her five-year-old daughter Skyla came up with an idea to try and help ease the pain many people in her mom’s home province are feeling.

"To help the people that lost their mom and dad and stuff,” said Skyla.

She starting painting, then selling her work with the profits going to organizations like the RCMP and Red Cross in Nova Scotia.

So far, she’s raised close to $1,000 dollars.

"The fact that she understood the graveness of the situation and had the compassion and empathy for those families,” said Skyla’s mom Ashley,”it makes me tear up thinking about it.”

When asked why she wanted to do it Skyla responded, “I'm sad for them… like the families and stuff.”

One little girl showing her love for a province in mourning.