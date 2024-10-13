5-year-old girl dead after canoe capsizes at Wabamun Lake

A girl is dead after the canoe she was in capsized near Moonlight Bay on Wabamun Lake Sunday afternoon.

RCMP said emergency crews were called to the lake around 2:50 p.m.

The five-year-old girl had been recovered from the water by bystanders before paramedics arrived. Despite life-saving measures, she died.

A 35-year-old woman, who was in the canoe with the girl, was pulled from the water by another watercraft on the lake.

No details have been given on her condition.

The incident is under investigation and the chief medical examiner has been contacted.

RCMP did not say if either the girl or woman were wearing life jackets, but added it was part of the investigation.

Wabamun Lake is about 73 kilometres west of Edmonton.