EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 5-year-old girl dead after canoe capsizes at Wabamun Lake

    RCMP and Parkland County Fire department boats can be seen at Wabamun Lake in this file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) RCMP and Parkland County Fire department boats can be seen at Wabamun Lake in this file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A girl is dead after the canoe she was in capsized near Moonlight Bay on Wabamun Lake Sunday afternoon. 

    RCMP said emergency crews were called to the lake around 2:50 p.m.

    The five-year-old girl had been recovered from the water by bystanders before paramedics arrived. Despite life-saving measures, she died.

    A 35-year-old woman, who was in the canoe with the girl, was pulled from the water by another watercraft on the lake.

    No details have been given on her condition.

    The incident is under investigation and the chief medical examiner has been contacted.

    RCMP did not say if either the girl or woman were wearing life jackets, but added it was part of the investigation.

    Wabamun Lake is about 73 kilometres west of Edmonton. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News