The pot for the 50/50 at Tuesday’s Edmonton Oilers game will have a significant head start, thanks to an unclaimed prize leftover from a late September pre-season game.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) carried forward the unclaimed 50/50 prize from the Oilers’ Sept. 29 game against the Calgary Flames, meaning the amount in Tuesday’s pot will start at over $46,000.

“The net proceeds raised support such a wide range of local charitable organizations, minor hockey and ringette associations in northern Alberta,” EOCF Executive Director Natalie Minckler said in a statement.

Minckler said the Oilers usually see the highest average 50/50 prize of all Canadian NHL teams year over year.

Back in April 2017, a local couple won $336,995 from the 50/50 jackpot at an Oilers game – in that case, a sum of $76,125 had rolled over from an Oilers game that March.

Tuesday’s game starts at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place.