50 Cent coming to Edmonton, Calgary in September

50 Cent is coming to Edmonton and Calgary as part of a tour through North America and Europe in 2023.

The Final Lap Tour 2023 celebrates the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin', 50 Cent's most popular album.

50 Cent will play at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sept. 10 and Rogers Place on Sept. 11.

🚨 NEW CONCERT ALERT 🚨@50cent: The Final Lap Tour with @BustaRhymes & @Jeremih

Rogers Place

September 11th, 2023



Get your pre-sale tickets: Wed, May 10 @10am

Public on-sale tickets: Fri, May 12 @10am



Stay tuned for your chance to win tickets with Virgin Radio pic.twitter.com/mbWCwF6lV6 — Virgin Radio Edmonton (@VirginRadioYEG) May 4, 2023

He'll also go to Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto.

Busta Rhymes will join 50 Cent for the entire tour and Jeremih will guest on all North American dates.

For ticket information, click here.