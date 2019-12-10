EDMONTON -- Rimbey RCMP has laid charges against a Sylvan Lake woman after a local business reported that one of their employees was taking cash from the business account in excess of half a million dollars.

Police believe the fraudulent activities started as early as February 2017.

The investigation was launched on July 24. On Aug. 30, Laurie May Watts, 55, turned herself into police. She has been charged with theft over $5,000, use of credit card data, forging a document and uttering a forged document.

Watts appeared in Rimbey Provincial Court on Dec. 6. Her next appearance is scheduled for March 6, 2020.