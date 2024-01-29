500-pound taxidermied polar bear stolen north of Edmonton

A 500-pound taxidermied polar bear was stolen in a town north of Edmonton last week.

The large animal was stolen from Lily Lake Resort in Sturgeon County on Jan. 22 during a break-and-enter, RCMP said Monday.

Last August, two taxidermied racoons were also stolen from the same resort, police added. The resort is permanently closed, according to Google.

Two taxidermied racoons were also stolen last summer. (Supplied)

The estimated cost of the taxidermied animals is $35,000.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Redwater RCMP at 780-942-3607 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.