RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a construction site in Leduc was robbed on Friday.

Mounties responded to a theft from a construction site in the area of Caledonia Drive on Friday and believe the crime occurred sometime between midnight and 6 a.m.

An investigation revealed batteries were taken from heavy equipment vehicles and multiple pieces of equipment were damaged.

The estimated value of stolen and damaged property is pegged at approximately $50,000.

Leduc RCMP are investigating and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Leduc RCMP detachment or call Crime Stoppers.