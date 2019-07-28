$50K in stolen property, damages at Leduc worksite
RCMP say a theft from a construction site in the area of Caledonia Drive on July 26 resulted in approximately $50,000 of stolen and damaged property.
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 5:56PM MDT
RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a construction site in Leduc was robbed on Friday.
Mounties responded to a theft from a construction site in the area of Caledonia Drive on Friday and believe the crime occurred sometime between midnight and 6 a.m.
An investigation revealed batteries were taken from heavy equipment vehicles and multiple pieces of equipment were damaged.
The estimated value of stolen and damaged property is pegged at approximately $50,000.
Leduc RCMP are investigating and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Leduc RCMP detachment or call Crime Stoppers.