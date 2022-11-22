$50K offered for help to arrest man wanted in Edmonton 'mass shooting event'

A first-degree murder suspect who has evaded Edmonton police for more than eight months now has a bounty out for information leading to his arrest.

Saed Osman, 27, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the shooting death of 28-year-old Imbert George, on March 12, 2022.

George was one of eight people shot outside of Ertale Lounge on 118 Avenue and 124 Street in what Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee later termed a "mass shooting event" that saw about 70 bullets fired in a crowded area.

EPS has now partnered with Crime Stoppers and the Bolo Program to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to Osman's arrest. The money is only available until May 1.

"This was a mass shooting and this could have easily been 10 or 15 people killed in this incident. It was that violent, brazen and random," EPS Supt. Shane Perka said.

"This message is for Mr. Osman: There's nowhere to go and we will apprehend you sooner or later. So please do the right thing, call a lawyer, and turn yourself in."

Osman is from Ontario, but police believe he may still be in Edmonton. He is also known by the alias Guled Osman and the nickname “Styles.”

He is a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 182 centimeters (6') tall, weighs approximately 82 kilograms (180 pounds), and has a scar on his right wrist.

Police warned that Osman "may be armed and is considered dangerous" and should not be approached.

"To the relatives, friends and associates of Osman: I want to remind you that assisting him in evading arrest could make you an accessory after the fact. And in Canada, being an accessory after the fact to murder carries a maximum penalty of life in prison," Perka said.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS.)

Mohamod Mohamod, 22, and Said Ibrahim, 23, have also been charged with first-degree murder in the case. Two other suspects remain unidentified.

Bolo stands for "be on the lookout" and is a national program that leverages "social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens like you to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted."

Osman was #5 on Bolo's Top 25 most wanted list Tuesday.