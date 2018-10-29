

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The St. Albert Canoe and Kayak Club is searching for a trailer full of the group’s competitive and recreational boats after it was stolen.

The group has launched a $30,000 fundraiser to replace the missing items.

According to the GoFundMe page, the trailer had been parked at the quonset beside the St. Albert Soccer Association on Riel Drive. On October 24, the club realized it was missing.

About 35 canoes and kayaks were stored in the trailer for the winter. The units, which had been bought used, were worth about $1,400 each.

The 8.5x31 foot trailer was worth an estimated $15,000.

New boats will cost about $4,000 each.

The GoFundMe page said the club’s insurance will cover $20,000 of the loss, less than half of the $50,000 total loss.

The club’s head coach, Zak Mahmoudi, said the group is devastated as it spent years saving and applying for government grants to buy the equipment.

A report was filed with police. Those with information on the theft are asked to contact their local authorities.

Donations made through the GoFundMe campaign will be refunded if the boats and trailer are found in good condition, the club said.