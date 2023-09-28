Edmonton

    • $50M-lottery ticket claimed in Edmonton

    Nassim Fattouh won Lotto Max's $50-million draw in Edmonton in September. (Supplied) Nassim Fattouh won Lotto Max's $50-million draw in Edmonton in September. (Supplied)

    An Edmonton man won $50 million in a lottery draw earlier this month.

    Nassim Fattouh bought the winning Lotto Max ticket at the Mobil gas station at 5019 Calgary Trail in south Edmonton.

    Fattouh said he thought the machine wasn't working when it showed all the zeroes and scanned the ticket a number of times.

    "I was numb for three whole days," he said. "It took me three days to come down from that feeling."

    Fattouh is not quite sure what he'll do with all the money yet but he does want to travel around Europe and buy a Porsche.

    How the $68 million Gold Draw jackpot got up to its maximum

    A winning lottery ticket always comes with some sort of prize, but this month it was revealed that not only had the Lotto 6/49 jackpot reached $68 million for the first time in history, but that it was guaranteed to go to the next winning ticket. Here’s how that happened.

