$50M-lottery ticket claimed in Edmonton

An Edmonton man won $50 million in a lottery draw earlier this month.

Nassim Fattouh bought the winning Lotto Max ticket at the Mobil gas station at 5019 Calgary Trail in south Edmonton.

Fattouh said he thought the machine wasn't working when it showed all the zeroes and scanned the ticket a number of times.

"I was numb for three whole days," he said. "It took me three days to come down from that feeling."

Fattouh is not quite sure what he'll do with all the money yet but he does want to travel around Europe and buy a Porsche.