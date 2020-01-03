EDMONTON -- Catalytic converter thefts are still on the rise in Edmonton – police say there have been 55 cases reported this week alone – however an Edmonton Police Service canine member is being credited with “collaring” at least one alleged thief.

On Thursday morning, officers were called to a theft in progress in the area of 94 Avenue and 152 Street. Bady, a canine officer was deployed, and traced the thief to a home at 93 Avenue and 148 Street, where they reportedly found a man crawling out from under a motorhome.

Arnold Boutin, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of mischief, possession of break and enter tools and possession of a controlled substance.

Police also arrested three people after two catalytic converter thefts on Dec. 29.

Officers followed Kristopher Peter, 37, Vassilios Plougaris, 55, and Mark Johnston, 32, to Leduc where police say they were spotted cutting a catalytic converter of an F-350 in a residential neighbourhood.

Police say a second catalytic converter from a motorhome was found in the trio’s vehicle during a vehicle stop when they returned to Edmonton.

Police say 500 catalytic converters have been reported stolen in Edmonton since the beginning of November. The vehicles that are being targeted the most include Honda and Hyundai SUVs and Ford E and F series vehicles.

About 35 per cent of thefts happened overnight to vehicles in commercial parking lots and apartment parking lots.

Anyone with information about any catalytic converter thefts or the people arrested in these cases is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.