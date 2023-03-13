59-year-old killed in shooting on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation

A 59-year-old Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation resident was killed in a Sunday evening shooting on the northwest Alberta reserve.

Around 8 p.m., Mounties responded to a home for reports of a shooting where the seriously injured person was found. They later died at the scene, Mounties say.

Alberta RCMP's major crimes division has taken over the investigation, with officers believing it to be an isolated incident.

No further details were available from police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Valleyview RCMP at 780-524-3345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation is west of Valleyview, Alta., or approximately 362 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.