59-year-old woman killed in shooting on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation

A 59-year-old woman Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation resident was killed in a Sunday evening shooting on the northwest Alberta reserve.

Around 8 p.m., Mounties responded to a home for reports of a shooting where the seriously injured Patricia Campiou was found. She later died at the scene, Mounties say.

Alberta RCMP's major crimes division has taken over the investigation, with officers believing it to be an isolated incident.

On Monday evening, investigators said Vincent Nathan Campiou, 37, was charged with second-degree murder.

Police are seeking Campiou and asking for the public's help locating him. He is described as having a medium complexion, black hair, brown eyes, and is 6'0" (1.8 metres) tall and weighs 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Valleyview RCMP at 780-524-3345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation is west of Valleyview, Alta., or approximately 362 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.