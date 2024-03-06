$5M investment from feds to support and grow French language in Alberta

The federal government announced on Wednesday nearly $5 million in funding for projects in Alberta that aim to improve access to services, infrastructure and education in French.

The money will be coming through the Official Languages Support Programs to "enhance the vitality of official-language minority communities, in addition to promoting, spreading and preserving linguistic duality across the country," according to a government news release.

“As a proud Franco-Albertan and former student at Campus Saint‑Jean, I have made the promotion and support of the French language in Alberta a priority for me," said Randy Boissonnault, the minister of employment, workforce development and official languages and an Edmonton MP.

"The organizations receiving funding today are making considerable efforts to strengthen the French fact and foster a greater sense of belonging in their communities."

Alberta has the third-highest Francophone population in Canada, with over 88,000 Albertans reporting French as their first language, according to the 2021 census data from Statistics Canada.

The projects receiving this funding include nearly $1.9 million to renovate and refurbish the Campus Saint‑Jean, the Francophone campus of the University of Alberta, as well as create a professional experience program.

"The Government of Alberta will also receive close to $290,000 to create and promote a Francophone environment for students by offering them French identity-building services in each of the 15 schools of the Conseil scolaire FrancoSud," according to the release.

"Through an investment of $110,000, the Association canadienne-française de l’Alberta will be able to develop two promotional campaigns and hold a summit on French‑language postsecondary education in Alberta."

The federal government has planned to invest $4.1 billion to promote official languages in Canada through the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection‑Promotion‑Collaboration.

"It had been a while since organizations on the ground had had a little bit of a top-up of funding, and with inflation and just the rise of costs and the ability to retain amazing people, I think we were able to get that done," Boissonnault added.

"Monies are out, people are going to be able to hire again. We're going to see growth in our Francophone communities."