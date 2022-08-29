6/49 jackpot win makes Edmonton $17M richer

One early-August day, Edmontonian Pritpal Chahal went to a local store to check his numbers for the July 30 Lotto 6/49 draw.

When an eight-digit number came up on the screen, he didn't believe it. He scanned his ticket seven more times.

"I was confused and in disbelief," he recalled, quoted in a Lotto 6/49 news release.

The screen read $17,183,706.90.

"At first, I needed to count the numbers."

His ticket contained all six winning numbers.

Chahal's win is the 20th win of $1 million or more in Alberta in 2022.