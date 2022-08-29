6/49 jackpot win makes Edmonton $17M richer
One early-August day, Edmontonian Pritpal Chahal went to a local store to check his numbers for the July 30 Lotto 6/49 draw.
When an eight-digit number came up on the screen, he didn't believe it. He scanned his ticket seven more times.
"I was confused and in disbelief," he recalled, quoted in a Lotto 6/49 news release.
The screen read $17,183,706.90.
"At first, I needed to count the numbers."
His ticket contained all six winning numbers.
Chahal's win is the 20th win of $1 million or more in Alberta in 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Federal task force says Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do'
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
Barrie reeling after 6 young adults killed in single-vehicle collision
Flags have been lowered to half-mast after six young adults from Barrie, north of Toronto, were killed in a single-vehicle collision at a construction site.
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
NASA called off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Monday after a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained engine trouble.
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others
Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.
How a Canadian photographer's project inspired a scientific study of doppelgangers
A Canadian photographer's photo series capturing strangers meeting their doppelgangers has inspired scientists to explore how seemingly unrelated strangers can look so similar.
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
Twenty-five years after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 -- and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the princess alive.
No link between COVID-19 vaccination and preterm births or stillbirths: study
There is no link between COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and a higher risk of preterm birth or stillbirth, according to a new Ottawa-based study.
'Quiet quitting' an opportunity for employers to help reshape the workplace
Conversations about so-called quiet quitting are everywhere these days, and one expert says it's a 'profound opportunity' for Canadian companies to both get it right with employees and improve the work landscape for the future.
Calgary
Police arrest suspect in fatal Inglewood assault
Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for killing another man in Inglewood Saturday.
Serious central Alberta road rage incident sends 3 children, 2 adults to hospital
RCMP are investigating a serious road rage incident that became a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon along Highway 2 near Carstairs, Alta.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon firefighters rescue three paddlers on South Sask. River
The South Saskatchewan River near Saskatoon was host to a waterborne rescue on Saturday after several paddlers became stranded on a sand bar.
'It felt like a dream': Sask. Backstreet Boys super fan attends concert of a lifetime
A long-time Backstreet Boys fan was surprised with tickets to Saturday’s show at the SaskTel Centre.
Here's how hot summer temperatures in Sask. stack up against last year
While temperatures have been above average for the majority of August in Saskatchewan, the number of heat records broken in 2022 pale in comparison to those shattered last summer.
Regina
'It was really quite difficult': Regina students facing challenges during busy rental season
As fall approaches, the rental market in Regina has become quite frenzied according to experts and renters alike.
Riders, Grey Cup Festival looking for volunteers
Between 1,200 and 1,500 volunteers will be needed for the 2022 Grey Cup Festival coming up in Regina Nov. 15-20, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and 2022 Grey Cup Festival Volunteer Host Organizing Committee said in a release.
Atlantic
N.S. mass shooting inquiry focused on recommendations as final phase begins Monday
The public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will resume Monday for its third and final phase of work.
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction. Mia Lynch, once a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy, says her pride turned into pain not long after enlisting.
Halifax Transit staff shortages cause disruptions in ferry service
Halifax's ferry service is facing disruptions and cancellations due to staffing shortages. The city's transit authority says that after 2 p.m. for at least the next two weeks the Alderney Ferry will run every 30 minutes instead of every 15 minutes due to crew availability.
Toronto
Ontario couple scammed out of $10K by man pretending to be their pro lacrosse player grandson
Last week, an 87-year-old Oakville woman and her husband were targeted by someone pretending to be their grandson, asking them for money for bail.
Two women killed in Toronto daylight stabbing identified by police
Toronto police have identified two women fatally stabbed in North York Friday.
Montreal
CAQ, Liberals promise income tax cuts on Day 2 of Quebec election campaign
The two top parties running for office in Quebec's election campaign are promising income tax cuts if elected on Oct. 3.
Montreal rapper believes language to blame after his REM promotional video was deleted
A rap video created by a young Montreal musician promoting the REM was deleted because it did not meet the 'digital publication criteria' of the company in charge of the transit system, CDPQ Infra.
Laval, Que. man charged with attempted murder in Ottawa hammer attack
A Laval, Que. man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man and attacking him with a hammer in Ottawa.
Ottawa
Kitchener
Historic home destroyed by fire in Cambridge
Residents of a south Cambridge neighbourhood describe being woken up by loud explosions Sunday as an early morning fire destroyed a historic farmhouse.
Why police are telling drivers with keyless entry to take extra precautions
Ontario Provincial Police are warning drivers with proximity key fobs to take extra precautions after four locked pickup trucks were stolen in the space of an hour in Fergus.
Guelph woman arrested for allegedly spitting on someone over parking
Guelph police have arrested a woman they say spat on another woman because she was upset with how she was parked.
Northern Ontario
Severe thunderstorm alerts in the northeast
Environment Canada issued weather alerts in several northeastern Ontario communities Monday morning due to possible severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts and large hail.
Last member of indigenous tribe dies in Brazil after resisting contact for decades
The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, Brazil's indigenous protection agency, Funai, said Saturday.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg business waits 40 minutes for police after alarm triggered during robbery
A Winnipeg store owner is speaking out after a brazen daytime robbery.
Second-degree murder charge laid after Winnipeg man found stabbed outside hotel
A Winnipeg man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing in Point Douglas earlier this month.
Road closed near Woodridge due to 'ongoing investigation': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating an area south of Woodridge, Manitoba.
Vancouver
Liquor store shelves bare, restaurants facing shortages amid B.C. union's job action
B.C. liquor stores and restaurants are struggling with the impacts of a major union's ongoing job action, leading to bare shelves and possible menu changes for some.
Strike action by tugboat workers strands cruise ship in Vancouver: passengers
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are stranded in Vancouver, apparently due to a strike by tugboat workers.
'Large diesel spill,' vehicle fire prompts partial highway closure for several hours: RCMP
A section of a Surrey highway was closed overnight and into Monday morning after a fire and diesel spill.
Vancouver Island
City hall shakeup: Another Victoria councillor not seeking re-election
Significant changes are coming to Victoria city council as councillor Jeremy Loveday has announced he is not running for re-election this year. Loveday has been a councillor for eight years and joins three other councillors who have already announced they're not seeking re-election in the municipal election in October.
Victoria brewpub to blast off with 10th anniversary Moon Fest party
A Victoria brewpub is gearing up to celebrate 10 years in business in the city's Rock Bay neighbourhood. The Moon Under Water brewery and distillery is planning a three-day Moon Fest party with kid-friendly events over the Labour Day weekend.
B.C. judge blasts environmental group as 'reprehensible' during sentencing
While sentencing a man for blocking roads in Metro Vancouver, a B.C. provincial court judge had some choice words for the environmental protest groups that encouraged him to do it.