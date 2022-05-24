6-foot-long pet snake rescued from tree in southeast Edmonton neighbourhood

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to an unusual animal rescue over the long weekend.

Crews were called to the area of 38 Avenue and 22 Street where a 6-foot-long pet snake had escaped to a nearby tree.

Whiskey the snake got stuck in a tree in southeast Edmonton. (Source: Edmonton Fire Rescue Services)

The snake managed to slither approximately 15 feet off the ground into the branches.

Crews from Edmonton Fire Station 26 successfully retrieved Whiskey the snake from the tree and returned it to its owner.