6 hospitalized after ETS bus, dump truck crash in northwest Edmonton: police

Emergency crews were called to northwest Edmonton on Tuesday morning after an Edmonton Transit Service bus and a dump truck collided.

The crash happened on the overpass at 170 Street and Yellowhead Trail around 10:15 a.m.

Edmonton Police Service says the dump truck turned left westbound towards Yellowhead Trail in front of the bus.

Six people from the bus were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police confirmed.

The crash is under investigation.