    • 6 hospitalized after ETS bus, dump truck crash in northwest Edmonton: police

    A bus and a dump truck were involved in a crash on the overpass at 170 Street and Yellowhead Trail on Dec. 12, 2023. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) A bus and a dump truck were involved in a crash on the overpass at 170 Street and Yellowhead Trail on Dec. 12, 2023. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

    Emergency crews were called to northwest Edmonton on Tuesday morning after an Edmonton Transit Service bus and a dump truck collided.

    The crash happened on the overpass at 170 Street and Yellowhead Trail around 10:15 a.m.

    Edmonton Police Service says the dump truck turned left westbound towards Yellowhead Trail in front of the bus.

    Six people from the bus were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police confirmed.

    The crash is under investigation.

