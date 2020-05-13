EDMONTON -- Some Canadians like the changes ushered in by COVID-19, a new poll suggests.

Some 1,500 Canadians were asked by Second Street if they supported continuing practices introduced by some provinces – in many cases to facilitate physical distancing during the pandemic – when governments begin to ease restrictions.

Do you agree the government should continue allowing pharmacies to deliver medication to customers at home? Continue allowing local cannabis stores to make home deliveries? Continue allowing pharmacists the discretion to extend a prescription without a patient having to get their doctor to renew it?

The majority of respondents agreed to making all 10 policy proposals permanent.

Ninety-one per cent want to see pharmacies continue to deliver medication; 81 per cent want to renew their driver's license via phone, email or the internet; and 64 per cent want to be able to continue ordering alcohol in their take-out and delivery orders.

The survey presents the pandemic-prompted changes as "examples of governments helping people and businesses by simply getting out of the way," or a relaxing of regulations.

In asking Canadians about overall regulatory burden, nearly half of a Leger poll's participants reported believing Canada has "just the right amount" of regulations. Nearly one-quarter believed there are too many, and 16 per cent said there aren't enough.

Researchers concluded the pandemic has highlighted which processes could be modernized as economies are reopened.

"Further, governments could also do a better job of keeping regulations up-to-date and responsive to society’s needs (and technological change) by striking permanent committees to regularly review red tape," found research author and Second Street president Colin Craig.

Those surveyed were at least 18 years old and their results were weighted according to age, gender and region according to 2016 Census data.

They were interviewed at the beginning of the month.

The full research is available online.