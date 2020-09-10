EDMONTON -- Six people were taken into custody after gunshots were heard in a downtown Edmonton apartment suite Thursday morning, police said.

Several Edmonton Police Service vehicles, including an armoured truck and an ambulance, were called to Ashton Apartments at 105 Avenue and 93 Street sometime before 7 a.m. for a weapons complaint.

Around 8:30 a.m., one male was taken out of the building in handcuffs.

By 9 a.m., five others had also been taken into police custody: four males and one female.

No one was hurt and charges are pending, police said Thursday afternoon.

Area resident Hannah Sinclair said she had gone to remove her daughter's wagon from their balcony when she noticed the police activity.

"I look out and there's (a) tactical team and about six or seven cop cars," she told CTV News Edmonton.

Five minutes later, she heard officers use a flashbang, or stun grenade.

"I hear a really, really loud bang, and all of a sudden I see all the cops running towards this way."

Ashton Apartments is subsidized public housing managed by the Capital Region Housing Corporation.

It is certified under the EPS’ crime-free multi-housing program, which consists of a training course for landlords and property managers, property upgrades, and yearly building inspections.