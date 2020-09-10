EDMONTON -- Six people were taken into custody after an incident which saw police set up a scene in downtown Edmonton for a couple hours Thursday morning.

Several Edmonton Police Service vehicles, including an armoured truck and an ambulance, were called to Ashton Apartments at 105 Avenue and 93 Street sometime before 7 a.m. for a weapons complaint.

Around 8:30 a.m., one male was taken out of the building in handcuffs.

By 9 a.m., five others had also been taken into police custody: four males and one female.

Police have not said what happened at the building, nor commented on the potential for charges, but did confirm no one was hurt.

Officials also confirmed a weapon was found a the scene.

Police were expected to release more information later in the day.

Ashton Apartments is subsidized public housing managed by the Capital Region Housing Corporation.

It is certified under the EPS’ crime-free multi-housing program, which consists of a training course for landlords and property managers, property upgrades, and yearly building inspections.

This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.