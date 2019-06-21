

More than 600 tickets were issued to drivers breaking the rules in Edmonton school zones in one day.

Officials said drivers were caught by photo radar in school zones all over the city.

“I think what's happened is that we gave people a really long grace period and we are enforcing them,” said Ward 2 Coun. Bev Esslinger. “It's appropriate to enforce them particularly in summer when they're used to the maximum so hopefully that's enough of a reminder.”

One parent told CTV News Edmonton that despite warning signs speeding is an issue through the playground zone near Sister Annata Brockman School.

“It's not just people but sometimes I see trucks, like construction vehicles, they just go well over 30 because they can get away with it,” said Sheila Lai.

During Wednesday’s enforcement one driver was caught at the Sister Annata Brockman School playground zone going 82 kilometres per hour. That’s almost three times the posted speed limit.

“That's not acceptable,” said Cristina Aquino, parent. “I have a grade 5 that walks to Starbucks or Mcdonalds and it makes you worry.”

The high number of violations has prompted the city to remind motorists that driving at or below the posted 30 km/h limit in school zones can reduce crashes, the severity of the injuries and improve reaction time.

“It does talk to the culture of driving that we haven't got the message out,”said Esslinger.

