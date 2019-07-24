Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a head-on collision between a car and a cube van that forced the closure of part of 66 Street on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. near the 66 Street bridge over Anthony Henday Drive.

Police on scene tell CTV News Edmonton it appears the southbound van crossed the centre lane and collided with the northbound car.

The van's driver was largely unhurt but the car's 55-year-old female passenger sustained life-threatening injuries. The 34-year-old man driving the car suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision.

The following roads are closed: 66 Street between 12 Avenue NW and 2 Avenue SW.

66 Street reopened to traffic just after 4 p.m.