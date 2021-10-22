69-year-old pedestrian struck while crossing the road in St. Albert: RCMP

EDMONTON -

A 69-year-old woman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries Thursday evening when she was struck by a vehicle, RCMP say.

According to Mounties, the senior was crossing at the intersection of Oakmont and Bellerose Drives when she was hit.

The 55-year-old man driving the vehicle was not injured in the incident and he remained on scene, police said.

“The investigation continues and further details are not available at this time,” RCMP said in a statement on Friday.