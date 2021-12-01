7 Albertans get shot at cracking Team Canada's World Juniors roster

Edmonton -

Seven Albertans from seven different cities across the province have been given the chance to crack Team Canada’s roster for the 2022 World Juniors coming up in Edmonton and Red Deer later this month.

Hockey Canada released the names of the 35 players invited to selection camp, set for Calgary between Dec. 9 and Dec. 13.

Canada will play two selection camp games on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. Twenty-five players will make the cut to represent Canada at the World Juniors.

The list of invitees includes three members of the Edmonton Oil Kings, all of whom were raised in Alberta: forward Dylan Guenther (Edmonton), forward Jake Neighbours (Airdrie) and goaltender Sebastian Cossa (Fort McMurray).

Cossa was one of three netminders invited and is expected to compete for the starting role with Dylan Garand who served as back-up on last year’s squad.

Sherwood Park defenceman Kaiden Guhle, 19, is expected to return from last year’s team where he scored twice and added an assist in seven games.

The Montreal Canadiens draft pick is also considered to be among the favourites to be named team captain.

Lethbridge forward Ridly Greig is looking to make the team after being invited to camp last year.

Albertans invited to national junior team selection camp:

Sebastian Cossa - Fort McMurray - Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Kaiden Guhle - Sherwood Park - Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Ronan Seeley - Olds - Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Olen Zellweger - Fort Saskatchewan - Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Ridly Greig - Lethbridge - Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Dylan Guenther - Edmonton - Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Jake Neighbours - Airdrie - Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

The World Juniors gets underway on Boxing Day in both Edmonton and Red Deer, with the gold medal game set for Jan. 5 in the provincial capital.

Last year’s tournament was played at Rogers Place without fans due to COVID-19 protocols.

Team Canada rolled through much of the tournament but was shutout 2-0 by Team USA in the gold medal game.