7 arsons reported in south Edmonton in 7 months: EPS

Police believe multiple fires in Edmonton this year have been arson, and they are asking communities to stay vigilant.

On Friday, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it was investigating seven suspicious fires in south Edmonton.

The first fire was in Strathearn in May, EPS said, and another six have been reported since in Cloverdale, King Edward Park and Holyrood.

Police don't believe any are connected to fires and extortions of South Asian homebuilders.

Residents in the affected areas are being asked to come forward with any information on suspicious activity in their community, or any security camera footage that could help.

"While we are unsure at this time if these incidents are connected, we are actively investigating seven suspicious fires that have thankfully not injured anyone," said EPS Acting Staff Sgt. Chantelle Kortbeek.

"As this investigation continues, we are asking residents to be mindful of unusual activity in their neighbourhoods. Reporting these activities will assist us in our efforts to identify and arrest the suspect or suspects who are committing these arsons."

Officers will be patrolling through the affected neighbourhoods, EPS said, and residents are encouraged to make sure doorbell cameras are registered and working.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said there have been 656 structure fires in Edmonton so far this year. Investigators found 202 of those were deliberately set.

Anyone with information can call police at 780-423-4567 or #311 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.