7-axis robotic carver takes Edmonton orthotic, prosthetic production to next level

While bedtime is a struggle for many families, it was worse for the McNairs.

Rowan, now 11 years old, uses a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine because of a rare condition which causes sleep apnea symptoms.

However, most CPAP masks didn't fit his face.

"I got sores and it hurt my face," he recalled Tuesday in an interview with CTV News Edmonton.

"Sometimes the pain would be so bad he wouldn't be able to use his CPAP machine, which he definitely needs to use every single night," added his mom, Angela.

"If he's not having a good sleep, then the next day it causes headaches, fatigue, he's sleeping during the day, it causes behavioural changes. And then there's long term consequences of not wearing your CPAP consistently in regards to heart issues and things like that."

Everything changed in 2023, when Edmonton's Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital began using a state-of-the-art seven-axis computer numerical control (CNC) carver to make artificial limbs and orthotic devices.

The hospital's previous machine, which only operated on three axes, could not replicate shapes with the same precision.

Rowan noticed a difference "almost immediately" after the seven-axis carver was used to make a mould for a custom CPAP helmet for him.

"It helps me sleep a lot better… I don't get (sores) and my face feels a lot better with the CPAP," he said.

'It's been life changing'

According to the Glenrose prosthetist and orthotist who fitted Rowan for a custom mask, the new carver is so much better that the hospital is able to also help the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary.

"From taking the pictures, we can then create a model of the person's – in Rowan's case, his head. And that model is carved out of foam," Andreas Donauer explained.

Back braces, prosthetic limbs, and leg, hip and knee braces – the machine does it all.

The whole process takes one to two hours, less than half of the time it used to. And it produces a better result.

"It's Rowan's head. Exactly. It's exactly fitted to his head. There's no concern about pressure points and rubbing spots. We're able to achieve things that are very well fitted and accurately fitted using the technology," Donauer said.

Rowan says he feels better and has more energy when he sleeps well.

"Since getting the helmet, we haven't had one single issue. We're coming up on year two of having the helmet and it's been life changing – really," Angela said.

"(It) is a huge weight off my shoulders and it makes his life a lot easier because he has a lot of stuff to deal with as it is."

The machine cost about $500,000 and was fundraised for by the Glenrose Hospital Foundation, whose large donors produced the money in a matter of months.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk