EDMONTON -- More than half a dozen cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

According to Alberta Health Services, seven contract workers tested positive between Sept. 19 and Oct. 2.

AHS said all the cases were acquired in the community, and there was no transmission within the facility.

On Sept. 16, AHS had confirmed that a worker and an inmate had tested positive for COVID-19. AHS said then that the staff member developed symptoms after a shift on Sept. 14 and began isolating that day before testing positive on Sept. 15.

Six inmates were isolated after that case.

The inmate tested positive on Sept. 13 when they were processed at the Remand Centre.

All new admissions to the facility are tested for COVID-19 and quarantined for 14 days.