7 charged, $41K seized in Fort McMurray drug-trafficking investigation
A drug-trafficking investigation in Fort McMurray has led to multiple charges after a search warrant was executed by police last Tuesday.
On Jan. 25, the Wood Buffalo Drug Section and the Edmonton Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (Alert) carried out a warrant in the Timberlea area resulting in the seizure of more than $41,460 in cash, two firearms, ammunition and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.
Police said seven people have been charged.
Shane Lawrence Brazil, 30, of Spruce Grove is charged with:
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Careless use of a firearm.
Scott Harrison, 26, of Edmonton, Destiny Reid, 43, Gary Reid, 51, and Daylon Wade Vangen, 22, all from of Saltcoats, Sask., are charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Careless use of a firearm.
Brazil, Harrison, Vangen, Destiny Reid and Gary Reid are all scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on Feb. 22.
Police said two other people are also facing charges in relation to the investigation and warrants for their arrest have been issued.
Alexander John Cull, 36, of Spruce Grove and Zachary Patrick Gallant, 32, of Edmonton are both facing drug-trafficking charges.
Anyone with information on Cull of Gallant’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell lingers for 2 more days
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservative caucus removes O'Toole as leader
The Conservative caucus has voted to remove Erin O'Toole as the party’s leader. The majority of caucus voted Wednesday to replace O'Toole as the leader of the party, in a secret ballot.
Core group of protesters remains in Ottawa amid growing calls to remove the convoy
Parts of Ottawa's downtown core remain inaccessible to the public as a scaled-down, core group of truck convoy protesters continue to occupy the areas surrounding Parliament Hill. A statement issued by the convoy's organizers Wednesday said they plan to remain 'for as long as it takes.'
LIVE AT 2 P.M. | Ottawa police arrest third person in 'Freedom Convoy' protests as truckers vow to stay
Organizers of the protest, which has been going since Friday, say they plan to stay "as long as it takes for freedom to be restored."
Hundreds of air travellers using special code to avoid Canadian no-fly list snags
More than 850 people have been assigned a special number to help avoid being inadvertently ensnared by Canada's no-fly list.
U.K. scrambles jets to intercept 4 Russian military planes
Britain's Royal Air Force said Wednesday that it scrambled fighter jets in response to four Russian military aircraft approaching the United Kingdom.
Kingston, Ont. girl, 10, dies after being hit by truck outside school
Kingston Police say a 10-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a Chevy Silverado outside of her school.
'The View' presses on with a simple 'OK' on Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg's colleagues on 'The View' had virtually nothing to say about her two-week suspension for her comments on Jews and the Holocaust.
Robots, police, and PCR tests: What it's like for journalists in Beijing
As thousands of travellers arrive in Beijing ahead of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, athletes, media and other foreign officials are getting a sense of the restrictions and COVID-19 protocols.
Winter storm alerts for Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes: Environment Canada
Five different provinces are about to get hit with a multi-day winter storm this week, with some areas expected to see up to 30 centimetres of snow.
Calgary
-
Kenney expects to relax COVID-19 measures this month as hospitalizations 'plateau'
Alberta's premier said he expects to relax COVID-19 restrictions in February as the chief medical officer of health said hospitalizations are plateauing.
-
Groundhog Day in Alberta: Balzac Billy predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Albertans will see six more weeks of winter if prairie prognosticator Balzac Billy is to be believed.
-
5 charged, $1.6M worth of drugs seized after 18-month police investigation across Western Canada
More than $1.6 million worth of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine has been seized and five people are facing charges following an 18-month investigation by police in Alberta dubbed Project Motor.
Saskatoon
-
Conservative caucus removes O'Toole as leader
The Conservative caucus has voted to remove Erin O'Toole as the party’s leader. The majority of caucus voted Wednesday to replace O'Toole as the leader of the party, in a secret ballot.
-
Saskatoon's Lighthouse fires 5 senior staff, says change won't affect services
Less than a month after its executive director was placed on leave, five members of the senior leadership team at Lighthouse Supported Living have been let go.
-
Extra Foods in Saskatoon's Broadway neighbourhood set to close
A grocery store which serves one of Saskatoon's core neighbourhoods is set to close.
Regina
-
Conservative caucus removes O'Toole as leader
The Conservative caucus has voted to remove Erin O'Toole as the party’s leader. The majority of caucus voted Wednesday to replace O'Toole as the leader of the party, in a secret ballot.
-
'Disoriented' man reported missing in blizzard after tractor stuck in snow: RCMP
Weyburn RCMP is searching for a man who went missing on Monday night, after he reportedly became disoriented during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.
-
Head of Sask. Medical Association 'alarmed' by Premier Scott Moe's vaccine comments
The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) says doctors are "disappointed" by Premier Scott Moe's recent statements about COVID-19 vaccines and his tentative plans to relax public health measures.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, slight rise in hospitalizations
New Brunswick health officials reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
N.S. government kills electric utility's bid to impose 'net-metering' charge on solar
The Nova Scotia government has scuttled a bid by the province's private electric utility to charge fees to customers who sell renewable power back to the electricity grid.
-
N.B. man wanted on drug, weapons charges may be armed and dangerous: RCMP
Police say five arrest warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Alain Simplice Bweso of Moncton, who is wanted for several weapons and drug-related offences.
Toronto
-
Conservative caucus removes O'Toole as leader
The Conservative caucus has voted to remove Erin O'Toole as the party’s leader. The majority of caucus voted Wednesday to replace O'Toole as the leader of the party, in a secret ballot.
-
Tenants of Toronto apartment that burned to the ground say no actions were taken after fire violations found days prior
The displaced tenants of a Toronto apartment building damaged in a four-alarm fire earlier this month are angry after they say they're unaware of any actions taken following a city inspection that identified 12 fire violations four days before the blaze.
-
Ontario long-term care visitor restrictions under review, new minister says
Ontario's policy restricting visitors in long-term care homes could soon change.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by more than 100; 50 new deaths reported
Quebec has recorded 50 new deaths due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, with other indicators continuing to drop, showing the Omicron wave is still decreasing.
-
Number of Quebec children hospitalized with COVID-19 not dropping, unlike other age groups: health officials
Hospitalizations are dropping among every age group of Quebecers except children under 10, say health officials.
-
Haven't gotten a COVID-19 rapid test kit yet? Now's your chance
Anyone struggling to find a rapid test will be able to make an appointment online to make sure they get a free COVID-19 screening test kit.
Ottawa
-
LIVE AT 2 P.M.
LIVE AT 2 P.M. | Ottawa police arrest third person in 'Freedom Convoy' protests as truckers vow to stay
Organizers of the protest, which has been going since Friday, say they plan to stay "as long as it takes for freedom to be restored."
-
Conservative caucus removes O'Toole as leader
The Conservative caucus has voted to remove Erin O'Toole as the party’s leader. The majority of caucus voted Wednesday to replace O'Toole as the leader of the party, in a secret ballot.
-
Ottawa's COVID-19 death toll reaches 700
Ottawa Public Health says six more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the pandemic's death toll to 700 residents.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports fewer than 3,000 people in hospital with COVID-19, 72 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting that fewer than 3,000 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as the province records 72 more COVID-19 deaths.
-
Winter storm and snowfall warnings in effect across southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued winter storm and snowfall warnings throughout most of southwestern Ontario, as a prolonged system tracks toward the province.
-
Snow day: Today's closures and cancellations
As a winter storm expects to bring upwards of 30 cm of snow to some parts of southern Ontario by Thursday morning, local school boards are adjusting their learning plan.
Northern Ontario
-
Passenger ejected from vehicle in Sudbury crash on Hwy. 17 charged
It was a close call for a passenger who was ejected from a vehicle after it slid off Highway 17 in Lively and hit a rock-cut Tuesday.
-
Sudbury investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in city's south end
Sudbury police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in city's south end Tuesday.
-
Elliot Lake raid nets drugs, stolen tools, ammunition – and fish fillets
A 40-year-old suspect is facing numerous charges following a police raid of a shop on Kilborn Way in Elliot Lake early Monday evening.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Manitoba premier, top doctor to share update on public health orders
Manitoba’s premier and top doctor will give an update on Manitoba’s public health orders Wednesday afternoon.
-
WFPS to provide update on Langside Street fire
Portage Avenue between Langside Street and Sherbrook Street is closed due to a fire.
-
Conservative caucus removes O'Toole as leader
The Conservative caucus has voted to remove Erin O'Toole as the party’s leader. The majority of caucus voted Wednesday to replace O'Toole as the leader of the party, in a secret ballot.
Vancouver
-
4 climbers rescued by helicopter after small avalanche in B.C. park
Four climbers were rescued by helicopter from a B.C. park this week after a small avalanche moved near their campsite.
-
Vancouver real estate: January home sales slow as supply dwindled, board says
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says January home sales slowed from a record-setting pace last year as the number of properties available dropped.
-
B.C. weather: Here's how much it's expected to snow in Metro Vancouver
Snow is back in the forecasts for parts of the British Columbia on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Island Health declares 2 new COVID outbreaks, 3 others declared over
Two new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island, while three others are now considered over, Island Health announced Tuesday evening.
-
Victoria family on brink of homelessness as rental market tightens
Skyrocketing housing prices and a lack of affordable rentals in Victoria have forced families like this one to find temporary shelter wherever they can.
-
Conservative caucus removes O'Toole as leader
The Conservative caucus has voted to remove Erin O'Toole as the party’s leader. The majority of caucus voted Wednesday to replace O'Toole as the leader of the party, in a secret ballot.