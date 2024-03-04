7 of 16 derailed train cars in St. Albert contained diesel fuel: CN

A train derailed near Poundmaker Road and Veness Road in St. Albert early Monday morning.

Local RCMP issued a traffic advisory at 7:30 a.m., about half an hour after the derailment north of the Kingswood neighbourhood.

A total of 16 train cars derailed, CN said later on Monday. Seven of them contained diesel fuel and nine were empty.

No injuries were reported and CN said there were no leaks or fires.

The company is investigating how the cars left the track.