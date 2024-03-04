EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 7 of 16 derailed train cars in St. Albert contained diesel fuel: CN

    Part of a Canadian National Railway train derailed near Poundmaker Road and Veness Road in St. Albert the morning of March 4, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) Part of a Canadian National Railway train derailed near Poundmaker Road and Veness Road in St. Albert the morning of March 4, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A train derailed near Poundmaker Road and Veness Road in St. Albert early Monday morning.

    Local RCMP issued a traffic advisory at 7:30 a.m., about half an hour after the derailment north of the Kingswood neighbourhood.

    A total of 16 train cars derailed, CN said later on Monday. Seven of them contained diesel fuel and nine were empty.

    No injuries were reported and CN said there were no leaks or fires.

    The company is investigating how the cars left the track.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News