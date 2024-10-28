7 people from Edmonton area invested into the Order of Canada

Seven people from the Edmonton area now hold one of Canada's highest honours.

Governor General Mary Simon invested them into the Order of Canada at the Alberta legislature on Monday.

People chosen for the Order of Canada are recognized for their contributions to Canada and the world and inspiring others to help build a better country.

Monday's inductees include:

Michael James Massey of St. Albert for his work with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra;

Louis Francescutti of Sherwood Park for his work on injury prevention and emergency medicine;

Jodi Leanne Abbott of Edmonton for her work in health care and Canada's ice skating community;

Beverly Janet Lemire of Edmonton for her work in textile design;

Glen Baker of Edmonton for his work in the field of neuropsychopharmacology;

Vickie Elaine Baracos of Edmonton for her research on the medical condition cachexia; and

Javaid Abbas Naqvi of Edmonton for his work supporting newcomers to Canada.

Simon is visiting Alberta for the first time, spending five days meeting with local leaders and discussing the issues affecting Canadians.