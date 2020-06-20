Advertisement
7 spray parks reopen in Edmonton
Published Saturday, June 20, 2020 3:37PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Some of Edmonton’s younger residents got their feet wet on Saturday as seven of the city’s spray parks reopened.
Over the next two weeks 18 more will open, bringing the total to 25.
The city says they will be cleaned bi-weekly, and peace officers will patrol the area to ensure public health orders are being followed.
The city hall fountain will remain closed for the season.