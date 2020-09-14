EDMONTON -- Four people are facing charges after police seized seven vehicles and nearly $100,000 worth of drugs in northern Alberta.

After a months-long investigation, Mounties searched homes in Bonnyville and LaCorey, Alta., and seized:

Seven vehicles including a Mercedes Benz C300, a GMC Yukon, a Pontiac G6, and four high performance motorcycles;

775 grams of methamphetamine with an approximately street value of $62,000;

90 grams of heroin worth $18,000;

50 gram of cocaine worth $5,000;

191 tabs of LSD worth $2,800;

And nearly $10,500 in cash.

Cory Fletcher, 42, Gage Fletcher, 21, Naomi Kells, 29, and Jennifer Slipchuk, 34, were all charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime, the RCMP said.

Cory Fletcher was also charged with three counts of failing to comply with a release order and driving while prohibited. He's in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The other three were released and are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 20.