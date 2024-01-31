7-year sentence for man who fatally stabbed Sherry Lynn Gauthier in parkade

The man who fatally stabbed a woman in the Edmonton City Centre parkade in 2020 has been sentenced to seven years for manslaughter.

Elliot Tyler McLeod was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Sherry Lynn Gauthier, 33, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter last April.

According to the agreed statement of facts, McLeod had been on a methamphetamine binge for four days leading up to Gauthier's death, and has very little memory of the events.

He struck up a conversation with Gauthier at 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2020, in Churchill Square, and the pair walked to the parkade together.

At 11:38 p.m., McLeod took a knife out of his pocket and stabbed Gauthier in the back, the agreed statement of facts said.

He then stabbed her in the breast and in the thigh.

The mother of five was able to walk back into the mall to ask for help.

She was taken to hospital, where she died less than an hour later.

McLeod was arrested several hours later while trying to break into MacEwan University.

With credit for time served, McLeod will serve about another year-and-a-half in jail.

This is a developing story; more information to come.