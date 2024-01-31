EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 7 youth charged in November St. Albert assault

    RCMP generic
    Share

    Seven minors have been charged in a November assault in St. Albert.

    All seven are from Edmonton.

    They are accused of using a baton to beat and rob a person outside the McDonald's at 369 St. Albert Trail on Nov. 28 around 3:30 p.m.

    The victim's injuries were described as minor. They were released from hospital the same day. Mounties did not release their personal details.

    According to RCMP, several of the youth tried to run away when police arrived.

    Two face assault charges. Four face robbery charges. All are accused of obstructing a peace officer.

    They were ordered not to contact the victim or visit that McDonald's location. Additionally, some were prohibited from possessing weapons.

    They will appear in court starting in March. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is Canada in a baby bust?

    Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News