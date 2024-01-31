7 youth charged in November St. Albert assault

Seven minors have been charged in a November assault in St. Albert.

All seven are from Edmonton.

They are accused of using a baton to beat and rob a person outside the McDonald's at 369 St. Albert Trail on Nov. 28 around 3:30 p.m.

The victim's injuries were described as minor. They were released from hospital the same day. Mounties did not release their personal details.

According to RCMP, several of the youth tried to run away when police arrived.

Two face assault charges. Four face robbery charges. All are accused of obstructing a peace officer.

They were ordered not to contact the victim or visit that McDonald's location. Additionally, some were prohibited from possessing weapons.

They will appear in court starting in March.