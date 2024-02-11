$70K in goods stolen from Alberta property: police

Lac La Biche RCMP are asking for public assistance to help identify a suspect after a break and enter at a seasonal property on the north side of Lac La Biche.

After receiving a report of a break and enter on Jan. 26, an investigation determined that $70,000 worth of property was stolen, including at ATV, snowmobile, and utility trailer, as well as tools, equipment and sporting goods.

Other property stolen includes the following:

2023 Artic Cat Alterra 300;

2021 Marlon utility trailer;

2009 Skidoo GTX 500SS;

1000WI Honda generator;

3000WI Honda generator;

25HP Yamaha outboard motor;

Striker pro portable blow up boat;

Eskimo ice fishing tent;

ION battery auger;

9-ton Mastercraft log splitter;

Milwaukee power tools; and

Stihl MS291 chainsaw

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.