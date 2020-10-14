EDMONTON -- Four people from northern Alberta were charged after police intercepted a drug shipment worth $75,000 on its way to Fort McMurray, ALERT said.

Most of the drugs, which included 278 grams of cocaine and 4.1 kilograms of cannabis, were seized on Highway 63 on Oct. 8.

Some drugs were also found in a downtown Fort McMurray apartment.

The following four people are facing 14 charges combined: