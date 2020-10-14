Advertisement
$75K drug shipment intercepted, four charged: ALERT
Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020 10:07AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Four people from northern Alberta were charged after police intercepted a drug shipment worth $75,000 on its way to Fort McMurray, ALERT said.
Most of the drugs, which included 278 grams of cocaine and 4.1 kilograms of cannabis, were seized on Highway 63 on Oct. 8.
Some drugs were also found in a downtown Fort McMurray apartment.
The following four people are facing 14 charges combined:
- Olufetemi Victor Arogundade, a 24-year-old man from Fort McMurray;
- Gregory Sinclair, a 25-year-old man from Edmonton;
- Jordan Reid, a 24-year-old man from Fort McMurray; and
- Tyana Kenny, a 21-year-old woman from Fort McMurray.