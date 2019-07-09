A sign outside the archives building in southeast Edmonton is missing the brass letters that normally read "Provincial Archives of Alberta," after thieves targeted the property last weekend.

Police were told the letters were stolen from the archives, located at 8555 Roper Road, on Saturday or Sunday.

It was estimated they will cost $7,000 to replace.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.