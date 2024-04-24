8.9% property tax approved by Edmonton council

Edmonton city council unanimously agreed on an 8.9-per cent property tax increase Tuesday evening.

The increase means an increase of about $66 for every $100,000 in assessed property value.

The city says the collected tax dollars will help pay for more services, including the new metro line to NAIT, increased bus service, and a bigger homeless camp response.

The final number was higher than the 6.6 per cent originally approved in the fall, as well as the 8.7 per cent that was discussed earlier in April.

Councillors appeared reluctant to support the spring operating budget, despite passing it unanimously.

Edmonton was facing lower revenues than had been forecast, in addition to higher labour costs after ratifying new agreements with police and unionized city workers and higher-than-expected population growth.

The tax levy provides more than half of Edmonton's operating budget.

Councill will bring forward a bylaw next week to set the new rate and tax notices will be mailed to property owners on May 23. Taxes will be due June 30.

Since 2015, the city has found $1.9 billion in efficiencies, the city said in a statement Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. More to come…