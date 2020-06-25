EDMONTON -- Eight children have been admitted to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in the last week after ATV accidents. Two of those children are in intensive care.

Between 2016 and 2018, an average of 15 children per year were hospitalized due to ATV accidents in the Edmonton zone, and an average of 120 per year province-wide.

Officials said the recent increase is likely due to warm weather and the end of the school year.

The Canadian Pediatric Society recommends that children under the age of 16 do not ride ATVs, even as a passenger, as they do not have the strength to react if something goes wrong.

Anyone riding an ATV is encouraged to wear a helmet, even though it is only required by law on public land.