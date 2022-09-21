8 drone incidents reported near Jasper wildfire, 4 facing fines up to $25k: Parks Canada

Park wardens have seized four drones and charged four people accused of flying close to the Chetamon Wildfire near Jasper.

Another four incidents have been reported but officers were not able to find and arrest the operators.

It's illegal to fly drones in national parks without approval and there are federal laws restricting airspace within nine kilometers of a wildfire.

"Flying drones during fire operations endangers the lives and well-being of pilots and Parks Canada firefighters in the air and on the ground," Fire Information Officer Alexandria Jones wrote in a news release.

"Seven of these incidents affected fire operations. When aircraft are grounded for any length of time, it causes unnecessary delays in firefighting efforts."

The four people charged under the National Parks Act have court dates set for later this year in Jasper Provincial Court. They each face a maximum fine of $25,000.

Officials ask anyone who spots a drone flying in the park to contact them at 780-852-6155.