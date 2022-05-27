8 people charged after Edmonton police seize $1.1M in cigarettes, drugs, cash, cars

Five men and three women have been arrested and charged after a million-dollar seizure by the Edmonton Police Service Drug and Gang Enforcement Section (EDGE).

Police began a drug-trafficking investigation last fall, they revealed on Friday.

In March, EPS officers executed search warrants on two warehouses, four homes, one garage and four vehicles.

Police said they seized:

19,285 cartons of contraband cigarettes (approximate street value of $965,000 and $1,000,000 in tax avoidance)

700 grams of methamphetamine (approximate street value of $15,000)

620 grams of cocaine (approximate street value of $30,000)

2.8 kilograms of cannabis (approximate street value of $15,000)

85 grams of psilocybin (approximate street value of $500)

$40,000 in cash

2021 Mercedes GLB AMG 35 (valued at approximately $60,000)

2020 Volkswagen Passat (valued at approximately $35,000)

(Source: EPS)

Alexander Chen Siew, 32, and Ryan Lu, 30, were each charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime over $5,000, and illegally possessing tobacco for the purpose of sale.

Khalil George Dib, 35, Alda Yau Kwan, 37, Hui Wei, 45, and William Tong Qi, 22, were each charged with illegally possessing tobacco for the purpose of sale.

Brandy Luong-Woo, 32, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Brennan David Kluczny, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime under $5,000.