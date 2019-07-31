An eight-year-old boy riding a bike in northeast Edmonton last Wednesday was hit by a vehicle, and police are searching for the driver.

Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the area of 155 Avenue and 67 Street at approximately 6:45 p.m.

A truck hit a boy on a bike and fled the scene, police said.

The eight-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the truck was grey, but there were no details on make and model.

The truck was seen heading west on 155 Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call Edmonton police 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.