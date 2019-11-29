EDMONTON -- Police say they have arrested three people and laid 81 charges as they attempted to arrest a man wanted for attempted murder.

Mounties were trying to arrest Michael Caseley, who is wanted for attempted murder, when they arrested the three men and seized a number of “crime related items”. They laid 81 charges in connection with the arrests.

Investigators will hold a press conference about the arrests at 2 p.m. CTV News will carry the press conference live on our website.

It is not clear if Michael Caseley is one of the men who were arrested. RCMP has not responded to CTV News Edmonton’s request for comment.