83-year-old pilot survives plane crash in northern Alberta

Police say the skill of an 83-year-old pilot saved his life in a plane crash.

On Monday, Athabasca RCMP officers were notified of the crash by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre around 4:30 p.m.

A helicopter from Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake was deployed to search for the plane.

Helicopter pilots guided police and EMS to the crash site, and the plane and its 83-year-old pilot were located around 7:30 p.m.

The pilot suffered minor physical injuries, but police say his skill in landing the plane during the incident saved his life.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has now taken over the investigation.