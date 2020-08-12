EDMONTON -- City administration says about 85 per cent of Edmontonians are respecting a new bylaw that made masking up mandatory in public.

According to the City of Edmonton, the rate nears 90 per cent and 96 per cent on city transit and in city recreation facilities, respectively.

“The pandemic has shown that the large majority of Edmontonians care about one other and are doing the right thing,” David Aitken said at City Hall on Tuesday.

“We trust that compassion will continue as those who can wear masks do so, and those who cannot are treated with understanding.”

And as of 12 p.m. Tuesday, nearly 3,900 exemption cards had been handed out – representing less than one half of Edmonton’s population.

This aspect of the city’s bylaw and exemption program has been the most heavily criticized since coming into effect.

Mayor Don Iveson said the exemption tool was necessary to recognize those who were unable to wear a face covering – but acknowledged concerns the program would be manipulated.

“I, like many of you, have some concerns/questions with the exemption cards and how they are being distributed,” he wrote on Wednesday.

“I’ll be asking questions during Thursday’s Emergency Advisory Committee including how, if at all, we can ensure people are not abusing the system.”

The bylaw – passed 10-3 – came into effect Aug. 1.

Having seen it in action for nearly two weeks has not changed the mind of Ward 11’s Mike Nickel, the councillor said Wednesday.

“I’m not a virologist. I’m not a doctor. I’m not a epidemiologist. I’m none of those things. I’m just a business guy,” he said, chuckling, in an online video.

“When politicians get into the place where they play doctor, where they say they know more than the experts or the people who are in charge and responsible for the public health outcomes, I think there was a problem.”

He added that while he believes mask wearingmakes sense in city facilities and transit, the rule is impractical and not a substitute for other hygiene measures.

Edmonton's mask rule does not apply to anyone under the age of two, those who cannot put on or remove the mask on their own and those who cannot due to a physical or mental concern or limitation, or in educational and health care facilities.

Ward 3 Coun. Jon Dziadyk and Ward 7 Coun. Tony Caterina also opposed the rule.