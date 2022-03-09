85-year-old woman's death ruled homicide: Edmonton police

The death of an 85-year-old woman in a southwest Edmonton home has been ruled a homicide.

Dagmar Peterson was found dead in a home in the area of Ramsay Crescent and 43 Avenue at 10:15 a.m. on March 5 during a welfare check.

Police deemed the death suspicious and the Homicide Section took over the investigation.

An autopsy on Tuesday found the cause of death to be a blunt force head injury, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Police are asking anyone in the neighbourhood with surveillance video, such as doorbell footage or dashcam video, to come forward.

The EPS is specifically looking for footage on Ramsay Crescent between Friday, March 4 at 6 a.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.