

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The Galleria project for downtown Edmonton has beenput on hold by its board of directors.

“Bringing Edmonton Galleria Foundation's vision to life required us to be able to bring several different components together,” read a news release sent out by the foundation.

The board said that despite significant support from the City of Edmonton, they were unable to reach certain milestones.

The proposed project along 99 Street, north of 103A Avenue, included plans for new a arts campus for the University of Alberta, four new theatres, two rehearsal halls, and an outdoor plaza.