88 collisions reported as snowfall worsens conditions, police emphasize caution

EDMONTON -

As snowfall continues to blanket Edmonton and the surrounding area, motorists are being encouraged to exercise caution while out on the roads.

Due to the deteriorating conditions, Leduc RCMP have issued a warning to drivers.

Police say the roads are icy and blowing snow is reducing visibility in the area.

Police have recommended a few tips to help with safe commuting:

Make sure the vehicle is completely cleared of snow

Turn your lights on

Reduce speed and increase spacing

Check 511 for updated road reports

Budget extra time for travel

Pack a winter survival kit

According to the Edmonton Police Service, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, 88 collisions were reported to them — including three accidents involving injuries, 14 hit-and-runs, and 71 crashes that damaged property.