88 collisions reported as snowfall worsens conditions, police emphasize caution
EDMONTON -
As snowfall continues to blanket Edmonton and the surrounding area, motorists are being encouraged to exercise caution while out on the roads.
Due to the deteriorating conditions, Leduc RCMP have issued a warning to drivers.
Police say the roads are icy and blowing snow is reducing visibility in the area.
Police have recommended a few tips to help with safe commuting:
- Make sure the vehicle is completely cleared of snow
- Turn your lights on
- Reduce speed and increase spacing
- Check 511 for updated road reports
- Budget extra time for travel
- Pack a winter survival kit
According to the Edmonton Police Service, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, 88 collisions were reported to them — including three accidents involving injuries, 14 hit-and-runs, and 71 crashes that damaged property.
