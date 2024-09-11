9 more mental health classrooms opening in communities across Alberta

Alberta is opening nine more mental health classrooms in communities across the province this month.

In partnership with CASA Mental Health, the new classrooms are a part of the province’s plan to open 60 classrooms by 2026 to help students in Grades 4 to 12 deal with mental health challenges.

"These dedicated classrooms are there to help children so they can transition into their classroom, get them into a spot where they have an opportunity at recovery as well in spite of the mental health challenges," Dan Williams, Alberta’s minister of mental health and addiction, said at an event Wednesday.

The province says the CASA classrooms provide students experiencing complex mental health challenges with professional care, without disrupting their education.

Each classroom is staffed with a full-time teacher, mental health therapist, mental health aide and other support staff.

"These classrooms are modelled in a way that allows us to provide direct service to kids, while they’re learning," Bonnie Blakley, the chief executive officer of CASA Mental Health, said.

"You receive individual group programming, psychiatric care, medication management, all individualized for you specifically while you’re in that classroom."

The nine new classrooms that opened this month will be available in the following schools:

Bishop Carroll High School in Calgary;

St. Cyril School in Calgary;

St. Joseph Catholic High School in Edmonton;

Rosslyn Junior High School in Edmonton;

Bev Facey Community High School in Sherwood Park;

H.E. Bourgoin School in Bonnyville;

Senator Riley School in High River;

St. Gabriel School in Fort McMurray; and

Pines Alternative School in Red Deer.

They join eight other CASA classrooms that are operating in:

Fort Saskatchewan Elementary in Fort Saskatchewan;

J.A. Fife School in Edmonton;

St. Gabriel Catholic School in Edmonton;

Guthrie School in Sturgeon County;

Sturgeon Composite High School in Sturgeon County;

Escuela Vista Grande School in Red Deer;

South View Community School in Medicine Hat; and

Wetaskiwin Outreach School (C.B. McMurdo) in Wetaskiwin.

The province says once the 60 classrooms are open, they will support approximately 1,500 students annually in about 140 Alberta communities.

There are two intake opportunities each year, in September and February. Each classroom can accommodate 12 students at a time, from anywhere within the school division’s boundary.

The program is part of a $197 million investment by the province between 2023-2026, which includes $70 million specifically to open up the CASA mental health classrooms.

The remaining funding also helps fund CASA houses and other specialty services.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Chelan Skulski